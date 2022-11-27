Long Pond Capital LP Takes Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 821,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,421,000. Red Rock Resorts makes up about 1.4% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.76% of Red Rock Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. ING Group started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

