Loom Network Price Hits $0.0499 (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $64.83 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

