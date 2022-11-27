LPL Financial LLC Acquires 375,981 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,981 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $208,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

