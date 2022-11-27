LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,264,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.39% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $141,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,939.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 26,588 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 162,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL opened at $29.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

