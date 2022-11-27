LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,353 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Caterpillar worth $113,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Seeyond lifted its position in Caterpillar by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $235.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

