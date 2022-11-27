LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $131,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $529.91 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $214.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.