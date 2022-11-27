LPL Financial LLC Has $121.62 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,895,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.67% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $121,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 257.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76.

