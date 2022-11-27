LPL Financial LLC Sells 322,446 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,019,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.00% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $148,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 980,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.

