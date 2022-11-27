LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,511,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,947 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $180,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.34. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $129.80.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

