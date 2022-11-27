Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,571 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,209,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,672,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $361.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $468.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

