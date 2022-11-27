Lumi Credits Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $2,810.44 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.61 or 0.07830157 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00493606 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.64 or 0.30023444 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.