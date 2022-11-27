MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.29 Million

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0934 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $42.29 million and $813.63 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.07 or 0.07914330 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00494110 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.03 or 0.30053614 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.