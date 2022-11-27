MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.29 Million

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0934 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $42.29 million and $813.63 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.07 or 0.07914330 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00494110 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.03 or 0.30053614 BTC.
About MaidSafeCoin
MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
MaidSafeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.