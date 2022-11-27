Maker (MKR) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $653.38 or 0.03950882 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $638.76 million and $26.20 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker Token Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

