Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 155 ($1.83) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.01) to GBX 115 ($1.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.71) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 147.17 ($1.74).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 125.70 ($1.49) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.58. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 838.00.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

