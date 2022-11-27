McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Up 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $275.00 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.03 and its 200 day moving average is $253.63. The company has a market capitalization of $201.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

