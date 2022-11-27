McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,167 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.24% of McKesson worth $113,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $383.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $215.27 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

