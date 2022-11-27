Mdex Price Reaches $0.0929 (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Mdex token can currently be bought for $0.0929 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $86.82 million and $21.68 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.07 or 0.07914330 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00494110 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.03 or 0.30053614 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,525,959 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

