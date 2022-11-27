Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $85.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $108.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.79.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

