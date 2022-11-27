Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $85.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $108.00.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.79.
Medtronic Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Further Reading
