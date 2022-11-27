Metahero (HERO) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $20.67 million and $303,843.38 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.01897989 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00012082 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00032297 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040821 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.71 or 0.01749972 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

