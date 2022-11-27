MetisDAO Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $18.25 or 0.00110246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $80.37 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.20334939 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,820,732.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

