Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (MOT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on December 7th

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

