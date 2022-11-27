Milestone Wealth LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.49. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.