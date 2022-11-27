Milestone Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Milestone Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 1.3% of Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,604,000 after purchasing an additional 135,420 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,217.4% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 127,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

