Milestone Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Milestone Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,767,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,459 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.