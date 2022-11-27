Milestone Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $743.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

