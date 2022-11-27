Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE MG opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $120.80 million, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.68. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Jennifer C. raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 430,016 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 295,588 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 43.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 218,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 270.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 160,784 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Mistras Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 402,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 116,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

