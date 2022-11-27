Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Mistras Group Price Performance
NYSE MG opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $120.80 million, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.68. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mistras Group
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mistras Group (MG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.