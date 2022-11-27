Monero (XMR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.39 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $137.61 or 0.00830493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.51 billion and approximately $5.39 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,570.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00455672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00025348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00122517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00682438 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00249735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00251421 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,206,293 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

