MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

MoneyGram International Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.07. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Institutional Trading of MoneyGram International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $2,420,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $650,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $190,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $6,203,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

