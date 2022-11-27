MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been given a €13.00 ($13.27) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €14.81 ($15.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The stock has a market cap of $505.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is €19.25 and its 200 day moving average is €19.77. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €13.90 ($14.18) and a 12-month high of €38.11 ($38.89).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.