MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $360.82 million and $73,762.12 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.40127097 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $74,060.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

