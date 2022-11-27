My Food Bag Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:MFB)

My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Powell purchased 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$51,555.00 ($34,142.38).

My Food Bag Group Company Profile

My Food Bag Group Limited engages in online meal-kit, grocery items, and pre-prepared ready to heat meal delivery business in New Zealand. It offers a range of meal kit bags under the My Food Bag, Bargain Box, and Fresh Start brands. The company was formerly known as MFB Group Limited and changed its name My Food Bag Group Limited in January 2021.

