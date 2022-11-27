NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Up 1.8 %

NanoViricides stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.96. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.