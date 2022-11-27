Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 22,924 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 905.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,496,000 after buying an additional 55,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,972,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 798,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,155,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $747,745 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

