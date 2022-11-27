Natixis Investment Managers International Buys New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,021,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after buying an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,334 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,681,000 after acquiring an additional 447,188 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,986 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 822,300 shares of company stock valued at $31,306,009 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

