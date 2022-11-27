Natixis Investment Managers International Buys New Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in News by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in News by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in News by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in News by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 552,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

