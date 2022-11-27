Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

