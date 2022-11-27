Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.7 %
Darling Ingredients stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Darling Ingredients Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.