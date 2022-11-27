Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. State Street Corp raised its position in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

PLD stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

