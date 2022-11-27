Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 3,530 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,674,000 after buying an additional 119,226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 31.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 43,705 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

