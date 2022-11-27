Natixis Raises Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Natixis raised its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,722,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 602,678 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $84,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 7.1% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

NYSE MTG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. 508,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,655. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.