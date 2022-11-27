Natixis Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Natixis lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 433,942 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 0.4% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Natixis owned approximately 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $121,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 269,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,072,000 after purchasing an additional 673,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $151.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,749. The company has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a PE ratio of 123.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

