Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) & A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Head to Head Analysis

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and A2Z Smart Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 10.72 -$40.29 million ($0.67) -1.55

Nauticus Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than A2Z Smart Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

71.7% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and A2Z Smart Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics N/A -83.13% -1.25% A2Z Smart Technologies -287.06% -201.05% -128.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nauticus Robotics and A2Z Smart Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 0 2 0 3.00 A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nauticus Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.38%. A2Z Smart Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,630.77%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than Nauticus Robotics.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics beats A2Z Smart Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, an all-electric, work-class manipulator that allows perception-driven decision making for semi-autonomous tasking; ToolKITT software suite, which is a multi-layered, multi-tool, software platform that operates various ocean robotic vehicles through navigational guidance, vehicle, and manipulator control, as well as perception, planning, and execution of tasks; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed autonomous surface vessel that supports the real-time operations of Aquanaut in long range and deep water commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

