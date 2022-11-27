Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (NBI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on December 13th

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nb Global Corporate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nb Global Corporate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.