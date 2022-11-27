NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.64 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00009895 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $71.39 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00078720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00061424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000295 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 831,086,986 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

