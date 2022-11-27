New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $41.72 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,901 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 20.6% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $102.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,486,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,743,781. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.23. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

