NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NRWRF stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

