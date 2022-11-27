NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NewRiver REIT Price Performance
NRWRF stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.
NewRiver REIT Company Profile
