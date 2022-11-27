NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 211,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,325,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,101,000 after buying an additional 42,289 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 111,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 38,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.38.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

