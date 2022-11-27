Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NXR.UN)

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$630.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$14.03.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kelly Clark Hanczyk acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.52 per share, with a total value of C$29,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 258,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,460,091.76.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.