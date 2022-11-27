Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.79.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

