Northern Trust Corp Acquires 467,468 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of Pfizer worth $3,511,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,760,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $276.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

