Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $2,730,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.50. 3,163,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,052,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

